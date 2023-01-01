By Bradley Mariori

Morobe Provincial Mining Chairman, Waka Diamon said the Wafi-Golpu mining project will contribute a lot to boosting the economy and so must go on as planned.

Speaking to the villages in and around the mine area this week to get their views before the Mining Development Forum set for the 28th of this month in Lae, Daimon said the development forum is for the special mining lease (SML10) and not all landowners will be in this forum.

He said everyone must respect the Yangta, Hengambu and Babuaf landowner groups and walk together into the development of the mine.

Daimon added that while the three mentioned are landowners of the SML10, he does not want anyone to miss out in the opportunities that can benefit the majority.

The Provincial Mining Chairman asserted that the Wafi-Golpu will run for 140 years with reviews every 30 years, hence he wanted everyone to work together and see how they will benefit from this including their children in the future.

He assured all 11 parties and all others around the SML10 area that the government will make sure they are all captured in the benefits the mine will bring.

Daimon said for disputing parties, the provincial government will stand with them to sort out their issues and make sure a decision is reached to capture everyone in the next 130 years.