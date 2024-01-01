CHURCH PRESIDENT WELCOMED IN JIWAKA PROVINCE

By John Mori

Jiwaka Provincial Member, Simon Kaiwi welcomed the General Conference president of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Pr. Ted Wilson and his wife, Nancy Wilson, accompanied by the Prime Minister James Marape and his family to Minz, Jiwaka Province for the PNG for Christ program yesterday.

Mr. Kaiwi described the PNG for Christ program held nationwide as a significant program and urged that everyone respect the gospel of Jesus Christ that has the power to transform lives.

He also took the time to acknowledge the church’s contributions towards building a better PNG.

Embracing the significance of the occasion was Prime Minister Marape who attended with his wife, Racheal and his parents.

Mr. Marape shared that his had began their missionary work as Adventists in Jiwaka, expressing honor to witness such historic juncture.

Pr. Ted Wilson was also given the opportunity to officially commission the new Minz Seventh Day Adventist White Haus building by the Minz Adventist church members. The president expressed being honored the momentous gesture.

The noteworthy ceremony was witnessed by the Jiwaka Adventist church members, members of the Seventh Day Adventist union and Prime Minister James Marape among others.

The newly commissioned building will house Pr. Ted Wilson and his wife, Nancy for the duration of their stay for two-week PNG FOR CHRIST Program.