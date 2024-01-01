ECO-TOURISM AND CARBON TRADE THE WAY FORWARD ON WOODLARK ISLAND

Minister responsible for Minister for Tourism Arts and Culture , ISI HENRY LEONARD addressing his people at Guasopa Station on Woodlark island. PICTURE SUPPLIED

Samarai-Murua District will go into eco-tourism and Carbon Trade programs on Woodlark Island in the Murua Local level Government (LLG).

This was announced by local member Hon. Isi Henry Leonard on his visit to Guasopa Station on the island this week.

When addressing his people, Mr Leonard who is also the Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture said he was determine to see his people engage in eco-tourism projects and its relevant activities.

He confirmed there was an investor ready to promote and develop eco-tourism activities on Woodlark Island, however needed the consent of the people and the support of the district to allow for it.

In order for the process to eventuate, Minister Leonard engaged several government agencies to do data and information collection and compile reports in preparation for the investors.

Government Officials from the Investment Promotion Authority (IPA), Tourism Promotion Authority (TPA) and Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) travelled with Minister Leonard to Woodlark Island.

“Make sure you work with these officers while they are here, because these are the information I will now send to Dubai, if you corporate with me and the officers and make it fast, next month the investors will be here in Woodlark and we’ll start work”

“For me I see Tourism as a greater potential to drive the economy of this country and to engage with our people on Woodlark.

“If we succeed in Woodlark, I’ll make sure we replicate it on Rossel, Sudest and Misima islands,” Minister Leonard said.

He said his priority in Woodlark was eco-tourism and carbon trade, stressing that economic activities like logging and mining would destroy most of our natural habitat.

Adding that gold would always be there in the ground, and will not rust, however he urged the people to protect their forests in order to promote carbon trade and develop eco-tourism.

Minister Leonard said in carbon trade and tourism, more US dollars and foreign currencies will be attracted into the country.

“Let us use tourism as a leverage to transform the economy of Papua New Guinea, let’s not be dependent on oil and gas, gold mine, logging and agriculture.

“We must start here on Woodlark island and go out.

“Tourism is the main driver in certain economies and countries, I see Guasopa as the next Bali and it can be done if we all work together,” He said.

Kamis Yalakun from IPA shared his story on how he travelled to Dubai for the World Trade Expo last year, met with Minister Leonard and connected with investors while being the Business Trade and Investment Lead for PNG, promoting investment opportunities to potential business houses.

He said that was how the Woodlark Tourism Project came about.

Meantime Kenneth Nobi from the CCDA explained to the people about the importance of Carbon Trade or more specifically REDD+ which stood for “Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation”

The government officials remained in Guasope on Woodlark this week until Thursday to meet and talk with the people regarding the programs announced by the Mr Leonard.