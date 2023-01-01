K1 MILLION KINA ASSISTANCE FOR BOUGAINVILLE VOLCANOE AFFECTED FAMILIES

As assistance towards relief of those affected by the Mt Bagana volcanic eruption in Bougainville, the Minister for Bougainville Affairs, Manasseh Makiba, is scheduled to deliver a sum of K1million next week.

The minister announced this commitment on the 5th of August this year, during the historic re-entry of the Papua New Guinea Defence Force back in to Bougainville to assist with disaster relief.

“I am happy to advise that I now have the cheque made out to the Bougainville Disaster Relief Trust Account.” He stated.

The President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Ishmael Toroama extended his gratitude towards the Marape Rosso led Government in response to this news

Toroama expressed that this will assist the people of Wakunai and Torokina Districts affected by the volcanic activity in the past two months.

The President further applauded the assistance exertion by Minister Makiba as Minister for Bougainville Affairs in mobilising relief efforts by development partners and domestic aid agencies.

“The K1million assistance funding will be utilised for necessary provisions for those in temporary care centres,” he said.

He expressed that though the situation has calmed, there is still much to be done to assist those displaced.

The handover ceremony will take place between Minister Makiba and delegate of President Ishmael Toroama and the Autonomous Bougainville Government Minister for Community Government, Theonilla Roka Matbob, scheduled for next week Wednesday 30th of August.