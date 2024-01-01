STUDENT GETS DEAN’S AWARD FOR BEST MALE STUDENT

By Mortimer Yangharry

Jordan Jakasone Wangatau (pictured) originally from Wabag District in Enga Province graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Accounting on Friday from the University of Papua New Guinea under the School of Business and Public Policy.

Not only was he degreed but he was also bestowed with the prestigious School of Business and Public Policy Dean’s Award as the Best Male Student.

Wangatau scored higher distinction marks in most of the courses he took starting as a first year student in 2020 and completing his studies in 2023, enabling him to graduate with merit.

The 69th University of Papua New Guinea Graduation Ceremony began on Monday at the Sir John Guise Stadium Indoor Complex with the School of Medicine and Health Science followed by the School of Law on Tuesday. The School of Natural and Physical Sciences graduated its lot on Wednesday followed by the School of Humanities and Social Sciences on Thursday while the School of Business and Public Policy eventually ended the graduation ceremony on Friday.