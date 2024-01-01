A DREAM TO UNITE NGI PROVINCES THROUGH ARTISAN MARKETS AND ONLINE OPPORTUNITIES

Pictured: Leticia Leni Minicus, owner of Letti’s Boutiquez (right) and her two customers. (Supplied Footage)

By Wasita Royal

Ms. Leticia Leni Minicus, the owner of Letti’s Boutiquez, a trailblazing vendor at the ENB Artisan Market for the last three years, is not only a beacon of creativity but also a champion for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs). With her dream of expanding artisan markets to all provinces in the NGI region, Letti is on a mission to provide a platform for diverse products and experiences while uplifting SMEs along the way.

She envisions a collaborative space where local SMEs can thrive and contribute with their unique varieties of products. Her expressed a passion for empowering others in the cause.

“Local SMEs go right into the villages, buy bulk from locals, and bring them out to town.”

Despite the challenges faced by SME owners, Letti highlights their invaluable role in bridging the gap for locals who cannot easily access town markets.

In a recent endeavor, Letti organized a successful pop-up market in Kavieng, drawing a large and appreciative crowd. Following this triumph, she extended a warm invitation to attendees to visit the ENB Artisan Market.

The event was a testament to Letti’s dedication to fostering community among artisans and supporting local talent.

With a heart devoted to supporting local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Letti envisions a future where artisans from across the region can come together to contribute their unique varieties to the market.

Setting her sights high, Letti aims to see other NGI provinces seamlessly integrated into the ENB Artisan Market before the end of 2024. She plans to achieve this by organizing pop-up sales in various provinces, not just as one-day events but as opportunities for SMEs to showcase and sell their products online.

“By opening this virtual gateway, I hope to expand market access for SMEs and offer customers’ way to connect with artisans beyond physical boundaries.” nodded Letti.

One inspiring anecdote shared by Letti underscores the power of online platforms in connecting artisans with a global audience.

“A customer from Apopka-Florida in the USA recently ordered crafts from both Local Product owners from NIPs and ENB after discovering my ad on my social media page.” she stated with a grin of satisfaction

The customer made a purchase, prompting Letti to arrange for the crafts to be sent via DHL. For Letti, this transaction serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement, demonstrating the potential for SMEs to reach international markets and thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

As Letti prepares to embark on her mission to unite NGI provinces through artisan markets and online opportunities, her determination to empower SMEs and elevate local craftsmanship remains unwavering, by leveraging technology to bridge gaps and create new avenues for growth.

Letti is poised to lead a movement that celebrates diversity, collaboration, and economic empowerment.

“I won’t do SME markets in ENB as it’s the ENB Artisans Team’s Initiative founded by Ellen Morgan and her committees. I am going to help bring together NGI SMEs to ENB on the ENB Artisans markets with the drive to help expose all NGI SMEs on my Social Media Platforms and push for sales within PNG and abroad” she said.

With each sale sent off via DHL, Letti paves the way for a future where local artisans can not only dream big but achieve global success.