PNG COMMENDED FOR CONTRIBUTING TO MELANESIAN CONSENSUS ON DISCUSSIONS

Five Melanesian leaders, including our Prime Minister Hon. James Marape, concluded the 22nd Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders Summit in Port Vila yesterday after discussions on environment and climate change mitigation, security, and nuclear waste disposal management.

In attendance for the Leaders’ Summit aside from PNG Prime Minister James Marape was Vanuatu’s Prime Minister and MSG Chair, Hon. Alatoi Ishmael Kalsakau; Fiji’s Prime Minister, Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka; Solomon Island’s Prime Minister, Hon. Manasseh Sogavare and New Caledonia (FLNKS) Spokesperson, Victor Tutugoro Solomon.

Prime Minister Marape commended the meeting, and the initiative and time taken by the leaders to be present at the summit, adding that PNG’s presence at the summit was “certainly appreciated”.

“Melanesia holds about 15 million people from our nations put together,” he said.

“As the biggest nation in Melanesia, Papua New Guinea’s presence was certainly appreciated together with our contribution within the context of Melanesian consensus,” he added.