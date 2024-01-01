PNG TAEKWONDO QUALIFIES FOR 2024 PARIS OLYMPIC GAMES

By Jonathan Sibona

Four Taekwondo athletes are qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after winning four gold medals in the Oceania Olympic Qualifiers in Solomon Island.

The four athletes include Gibson Mara for men’s 80kg, Kevin Kassman for men’s 68kg, Heni Loi for Men’s 70kg category in Paralympic and Manega Tapari for women’s 67kg.

Returning home with 4 gold and 1 bronze medals yesterday, Coach Edward Kassman said, that the team had a good challenge and will work hard towards the Olympic Games.

“There’s still more work to be done and we’ll keep our heads down” Coach Kassman said.

PNG Taekwondo Federation Vice President John Cholai said the federation is proud of the achievement and looking forward to prepare for their next journey.

“This Solomon Island game is a pathway to Olympic Games. We are very happy,” Cholai said.

Coach Kassman also acknowledged PNG Olympic Committee, High Performance centre, Oceania Taekwondo union, and all the people behind the team’s success.