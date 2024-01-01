International Training Institute Chairman, Senthil Kimaran Sentheyval speaking at the 25TH ITI Anniversary. FILE PICTURE

By: Malinta Yopolo

Chairman of International Training Institute, Senthil Kumaran Sentheyval reveals that ITI will have two new diploma programs, Religion to Tourism and Small Business that will commence in the second half of the year.

Speaking at the 25TH Anniversary of ITI, the Chairman said these programs have already been approved by the Department of High Education, Research, Science and Technology.

“We are also looking at the stability through the tourism sector.”

He said the institution now have Dr Srinivasan Senthilvel from India that will spearhead the research facility of ITI, and also look at students and staff for more coordinated effort from both sides.

He added that it is not about the percentage of student number but internal process and quality.

The chairman also revealed that ITI will be looking in Artificial Intelligence Program and Cyber Security in the future.

He said the next step for ITI is to get into degree programs which are currently being in the process now to being approved by DHERST.