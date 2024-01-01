CONCERNS ON FAKE FACEBOOK ACCOUNTS

In this changing technological world, the use of social media platforms is getting out of hand in impersonating and lying to people in different forms. One of which is creating fake Facebook accounts, and it has been a concern as well as affecting a good number of citizens in the country.

Prime Minister James Marape is one of those many that were impersonated by Facebook users in creating a fake account for him.

The Prime Minister said he has closed his Facebook account but he has been informed that there are still accounts circulating with his name and picture, one of which has him stating that he would like to donate to people in need.

He warns users to be wary of the accounts bearing his name and profile.

“There are so many fake accounts with my name on Facebook, when, in fact, I no longer have an account,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“I appeal to our people not to think that these accounts are mine.

“The Department of Information and Communications Technology is also aware of these fake accounts and pulls them down when they are reported.”

Meanwhile with the introduction of cybercrime act being effective, the users impersonating anyone can be sued if they are caught.