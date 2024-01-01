TEST FLIGHT INTO MENDI AIRPORT SUCCESSFUL

Pictured: The landing of the Dash 8 PNG Airlines aircraft at the Mendi Airport this morning (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

A Dash 8 aircraft belonging to Airlines PNG made a successful test flight landing at Mendi Airport this morning after years of closure due to security issues.

The Mendi Airport located at the provincial capital of the Southern Highlands Province has been closed for six years after a riot in Mendi town led to the burning of an Air Niugini aircraft on June 14, 2018.

After the closure, those wishing to travel in and out of Southern Highlands by plane have been traveling to Mt Hagen in the neighboring Western Highlands Province or further east to Goroka in the Eastern Highlands Province to catch a flight to Port Moresby and vice versa.

According to the National Airports Corporation, the official opening of the airport is scheduled for Thursday, 2nd of May, 2024.