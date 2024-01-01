AFL PNG CARNIVAL

By Jonathan Sibona

Southern Region AFL Development has successfully run its one-day carnival with 500 kids from 10 different schools in Port Moresby over the weekend.

AFL PNG Southern Region Development Manager David Topeni said, talents will be identified and selected through the program to go through the Talent Academy program

“We’ll have carnivals for other regions during the school holiday.

“Southern region is the first that we are running the carnival.

“We have lots of kids turn up with their parents and go through the skills and agility training, and then they’ll play.

“We expect 300 kids but 500 kids turned up, so we just accept and our staff register them to participate,” Topeni said.

This program is sponsored by Paradise Foods Limited through it brand Smart Start.

Paradise Foods Limited Interim Sponsorship and Promotion Manager, Venita Martin said, Paradise Foods Limited has been sponsoring the program for six years.

“I acknowledged AFL PNG for leveraging this sponsorship and we look forward for more awareness with our smart start biscuit brand through the sport, AFL,” Manager Martin said.