STUDENTS ENCOURAGES TO OPEN BANK ACCOUNT

More than 3,800 students of Wardstrip Primary School in NCD have been encouraged to create a bank account and partner with BSP Financial Group for their life goals.

In a visit to the school for a community project hand-over on Friday, last week, BSP Head of Retail Payment Peter Komon encouraged the students to open a bank account.

“That is the start of your journey and the bank will be your partner as you grow through life. One day when you finish from here, go to high school then university, then to find employment. There will come a time when you need to find a house or you need to pay for some obligations like your bride price when you get married. It’s good to start early, open a bank account and partner with BSP to go through life,” Komon encouraged the students.

Mr Komon said at an early age students are distracted by a lot of external factors hence, he encourages the students to focus on their studies in reaching their goals.