GOVERNMENT FACILITIES DESTROYED BY 7.0 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE IN GAWANGA LLG, AMBUNTI DREKIKIER DISTRICT

By Thelma Allingham

District Needs Assessment (DNA) Reports from Gawanga LLG presented indicated major damages to government facilities situated in the district after the 7.0 magnitude earthquake.

According to the DNA Reports presented, one Elementary, five Primary, one Junior High and one Secondary Schools in Gawanga LLG of Ambunti Drekiker District was badly affected by the recent earthquake that struck East Sepik Province, last month.

The East Sepik Provincial Government’s emergency relief supply team’s rapid response in assessing, analyzing and reporting the impact of the twin natural disasters among communities has resulted in much needed relief supplies being delivered to displaced families by government agencies, private companies and NGOs.

Government Health Facilities in Gawanga LLG were also damaged by the earthquake.

Ambunti Drekiker District Administrator Ricky Wobar acknowledged the tremendous support given by International Organization for Migration(IOM) in partnership with USAid towards his people on behalf of District MP, Johnson Wapunai.