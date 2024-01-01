FAMILY’S FIRST DEGREE

Picture is Shauna Moka with ther degree after her graduation recently. SUPPLIED PICTURE

By: Malinta Yopolo

Shauna Moka is the first female to obtain a Degree in her family. The 26 year old graduated amongst 265 graduates from the University of Papua New Guinea School of Humanities and Social Sciences yesterday.

Recalling her education journey, Miss Moka said after completing year 12 in Bishop Leo Secondary in East Sepik Province , she did not secure a space in any Tertiary Institution.

In 2017, Miss Moka traveled to Port Moresby in search of education opportunities.

“I was introduced to UPNG Open Campus by a friend in 2018 and got enrolled. Seeing students graduate through this system motivated me.”

“Being a day student was not easy, at times I arrived late home, helped with house chores and did my studies during late hours of the night, then attended class the next day, sleep deprived.”

“My father passed away in 2021 while I was doing my second year. It was difficult to concentrate on school after laying him to rest. Despite the grief I remained committed to getting my degree.”

She dedicates the achievement to her family for being her pillar of strength.

Moka acknowledged God for her success and encourages non-school leavers to always put God first in everything.

“I also want to encourage parents to not give up on their children as they are your greatest investments.”