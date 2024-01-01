PNG PORTS AND CUSTOMS SIGNED LEASE TO TIGHTEN BORDER SECURITY

PNG Ports Corporation Limited (PNG Ports) and PNG Customs Service will be working together to curb down on questionable goods being shipped into the country through the Lae Port.

A lease was signed by the Chief Commissioner of Customs, David Towe and Officer In Charge of PNG Ports, Ian Hayden-Smart recently, to ensure border security and enforcement are strengthened.

PNG Customs will be conducting its inspections at Lae Port using the leased premises for the storage and physical inspection of questionable cargos.

Mr Hayden-Smart said there was a need for such a facility for Customs especially with increase in business at the Lae Port.

“The Port of Lae is PNG Ports’ biggest and busiest port and accounts for 51% of the total cargo volume passing through the ports every year,” Hayden-Smart said.

“Working together will strengthen trade facilitation and supply chain security enabling Customs and PNG Ports to ensure that all necessary inspections and formalities are completed efficiently, reducing associated delays.”

Commissioner Towe said Customs was pleased with the arrangement and had engaged contractors on site in Lae to progress this.

He added that with the use of the facility in Lae, Customs would now be able to carry out its role efficiently, including the detection and prevention of the illegal and prohibited entry of goods, and other boarder control measures using x- ray scanning technology for container checks in Lae.