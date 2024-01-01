MARAPE WON VOTE OF CONFIDENCE MOTION, OPPOSITION MPS STORMED OUT.

Papua New Guinea leader of Government Business and Minister for Finance Rainbo Paita had moved a motion of vote of confidence in Prime Minister James Marape yesterday in Parliament.

The Opposition in protest walked out with the numbers overwhelmingly in favor of PM Marape.

Despite the shouts of protest by Leader of Opposition Douglas Tomuriesa and attempts by East Sepik Governor Allan Bird, the motion was allowed to be entertained by Acting Speaker Koni Iguan.

Iguan asked members of Parliament to stand to support the motion moved by Paita.

The verdict was in with those voting in favour of motion being 84 with no one voting against PM Marape.

Prime Minister Marape stood up and said thank you for the confidence in his leadership.

Yesterday started off as a fiery morning as words were exchanged between the Government and Opposition in Parliament.

While the Prime Minister James Marape tried to speak on the vote of confidence made on the floor, shouts of anger were heard from the Opposition.

“The numbers matter and it will keep this country moving.”

“This government will not break.”

PM Marape said, “Process has been there since 1974 when the Constitution was written up.”

He further stated that the Opposition needed to “accept defeat”.

Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill however, stood up and said the motion was done without “a seconder in support of the mover Leader of Government Business, Rainbo Paita”.

PM Marape however responded saying “the motion does not need a seconder, my brother.”

Acting Speaker Koni Iguan interceded and confirmed the seconder was Minister for Fisheries Jelta Wong.