PINKTOBER RUN RAISED K140 THOUSAND FOR CANCER WARD

The 2023 Active City Port Moresby Pinktober Run, a charity run held on Saturday, October 28th, of this year, at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, achieved a remarkable milestone by raising over 140,000 Kina for the Port Moresby General Cancer Ward.

Organized by the NCDC Active City Development Program (ACDP) in collaboration with the French Embassy and The Friend of POMGEN and other partners, this event was dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting cancer treatment.

Including the NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, hundreds of men, women, and children of all ages came together to run for the cause.

In its second year, the Pinktober Run recorded participation doubling the number from the previous year and significantly increasing funds directed to the Port Moresby General Hospital’s Cancer Ward.

The fund will go towards providing vital support for 100 patients over the course of one year, exemplifying the commitment of NCDC and ACDP to prioritize preventive healthcare and improve the well-being of Port Moresby residents.

The Sponsors for the program include; Silver Sponsor Air Niugini supporting with K 50,000, Bronze Sponsors Constantinou Group of Companies and Namba Wan Trophy Limited both supporting with K 25,000 each, supporting sponsors being Bank of South Pacific, TOTAL Energy and NCDC.

The Sponsors In-Kind include the Pacific Industries, the European Union (EU), Color Studios and Pure Water.