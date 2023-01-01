NAREWEC MOVES TO PANGU

By Bradley Mariori

Wau-Waria MP Marsh Narewec has officially announced that he will be going the leading Pangu Pati under the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape.

He made the announcement during the launching of his district’s five-year development plan Infront of his people and Pangu Pati leader and Prime Minister, James Marape.

Narewec said his intention to join the Pangu Pati was a decision made accepted by his people before be officially announced his love.

Narewec is the only parliamentary MP under the PNG Destiny Party and decided to join the ruling Pangu.

Prime Minister James Marape said Pangu have 54 members and brings the number now to 55 when Narewec joined them.

He said they need majority so Pangu can rule with their policy conversion and development of the country.

Marape thanked the people of Wau-Waria and Hon Marsh Narewec for the decision and said this shows the trust the people and MPs have in this government under Pangu Pati.