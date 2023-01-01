CCDA EXTENDS CALL FOR CLIMATE CHANGE RESEARCH

The Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) announced the extension to the deadline for submitting research concepts on climate change to November 24, 2023.

CCDA in partnership with Government of Australia issued the call last month for concept note focusing on Climate Change, however extended by another month to give ample time for the concept note to submitted.

Funded through the PNG Australia Partnership, successful candidates will be awarded research grants to support the research project for a period of 12 months.

There are two categories of funding for this research grant: student and open category.

The student awards, these awards are offered to Papua New Guineans and permanent residents of PNG pursuing master’s studies at a university in PNG and to researchers, research, and higher learning institutes in the PNG community. The open category is for researchers and professionals, academic and higher learning institutions, government organizations in PNG engaged in climate change.

Candidate should have an academic background that combines an interest in public policy, economics, with environmental and social sciences (e.g., forestry, agroforestry, climate justice for women, people with disabilities, vulnerable people, gender, biodiversity, or ecosystems).

CCDA’s Acting Managing Director William Lakain envisages that these awards will facilitate and support research and development on climate change mainstreaming in PNG and thus allows for evidence-based policy development in PNG.



CCDA expressed that PNG like other low- and middle-income countries having contributed proportionately less to emissions causing global warming, is disproportionately affected by climate change.

For PNG the impact is severely affecting livelihoods and intensifying vulnerabilities.

According to the 2021 World Risk Index, PNG is ranked as the world’s 9th most at-risk country to climate change and natural hazards.





Hence CCDA shared that more research and in-situ capacity development are needed on contextually and culturally appropriate strategies and interventions for effective mitigation and adaptation in country.

The authority stressed that without critical pairing of scientific knowledge creation and capacity development, the country will be at even greater risk from the impacts of climate change, including future weather events.