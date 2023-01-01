PILAG’S LEADERSHIP, MANAGEMENT PROGRAM

Chief Secretary to Government, Ivan Pomaleu has encouraged more government departmental and agency heads to apply for and attend the Pacific Institute of Leadership and Government’s (PILAG) Leadership and Management Program.

He made these remarks during the launching of the second batch, who will be undergoing training for the next 30 weeks.

“I had the honour of addressing the 2023 graduation on April 14, 2023. Amongst the graduands were 10 Heads of Departments and Agencies that had successfully completed the pilot of this program in 2022 through the “Recognition of Current Competence” (RCC) or aka “Recognition of Prior Learning” (RPL) modality.

“In that graduation, we singled out that group as the pioneers of what was to become a flagship program for public sector leadership capacity building in the future,” Mr Pomaleu said.

On 14 April, 2023, I took the opportunity to stress the gist of the NEC Policy 64 that was approved in April, 2021, which essentially says: “No PILAG Certificate, No Employment, No Promotion in the National Public Service.”

“I understand that PILAG and DPM are working around the clock to review the legislative framework to “give teeth” to the policy. This training will be mandatory soon,” he said.

“At the graduation, I also called for all Government Heads to take up the course and I am overwhelmed by the huge response of more than 43 applicants. Let me commend those who have taken up the offer.

“I encourage the Departments, Agencies, provinces and districts to oblige as it is an investment of national importance.”

“The transition from the office to the learning environment calls for humility and surrender of position, power, perks and privileges. It means many of you will have to learn to receive orders and quickly unlearn the habit of giving orders. Humility is a biblical principle and virtue that rewards its advocates and practitioners well.”

“Your own unique experiences at the workplace will add value to the learning process. So do not be afraid to share.”

“PILAG will do everything in its power to “facilitate” your learning experience and journey. Grab the opportunity with both hands. If Online Learning is not your thing, humble yourself and admit to your facilitator,” Mr Pomaleu said.

He said PILAG has engaged the services of current and former public servants and academics to “co-facilitate” the program. It is also talking to PNGNRI to participate by discussing research findings to add flavour to the units and themes of the program.