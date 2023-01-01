Awareness Bougainville Breaking News Highlands Islands Momase News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Southern Sport

ADF-PNG CAPACITY BUILDING TRAINING

by Amanda Ilaitia0122

Members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are delivering a sports official’s program at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

The program started today and will end on Friday the 28th of July.

ADF member are conducting level-one coaching, umpiring, strength and conditioning, first aid and well being as well as gifting a range of equipment to local sporting groups.

The capacity building training includes various sporting codes like AFL, Rugby League, Netball, Rugby Union and Basketball.

Umpire Development Lead with Queensland AFL, Sam Bridges said this upskilling training will enable coaches and umpires to go back and teach their communities the additional skills they have acquired.

As part of the program the ADF will travel to Lae and Madang to deliver training to local communities.

Related posts

K80 million needed for LLG elections

EMTV Online

PM’s XIII: Australia beat PNG 50 – 10

EMTV Online

Samoa Expects Fierce Competition from the Springboks

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!