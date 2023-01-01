ADF-PNG CAPACITY BUILDING TRAINING

Members of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) are delivering a sports official’s program at the Sir John Guise Stadium in Port Moresby.

The program started today and will end on Friday the 28th of July.

ADF member are conducting level-one coaching, umpiring, strength and conditioning, first aid and well being as well as gifting a range of equipment to local sporting groups.

The capacity building training includes various sporting codes like AFL, Rugby League, Netball, Rugby Union and Basketball.

Umpire Development Lead with Queensland AFL, Sam Bridges said this upskilling training will enable coaches and umpires to go back and teach their communities the additional skills they have acquired.

As part of the program the ADF will travel to Lae and Madang to deliver training to local communities.