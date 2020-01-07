16 Winner’s in Brian Bell Major Christmas Draw

K250, 000 worth of gift prizes were given during Brian Bell Home Centres Christmas Wishes Competition, this includes todays major draw giveaway of K110, 000 worth of gift vouchers.

Tobias Gual from Mendi is the lucky winner of the first prize voucher K30,000 from Brian Bell Home Centre in Mt Hagen.

The competition started in October 25 2019, where every K50 that was spent at any Brian Bell Home Centre got the customer an entry ticket into the draw.

The competition ended on Christmas Eve 2019 and all entries were sent in to Brian Bell Home Centre Gordons for the major draw. An estimation of 100,000 entries was received for the competition.

Fifteen other winners who were also drawn from Brian Bell Home centres nationwide today are as follows;

2nd Draw Winners (K10, 000 Gift Voucher Winners)

Kapu Rageau – Brian Bell Homecentre ,Gordons Bryan Lauren Dela Cruz – Brian Bell Homecentre, Gordons Delyna Sigayong – Brian Bell Homecentre,Lae Dr Sebastian Bagale – Brian Bell Homecentre, Goroka Joel Gamba – Brian Bell Homecentre, Lae

3rd Draw Winners (K3, 000 Gift Voucher Winners)

Douna Vaname – Brian Bell Homecentre, VC Mel Yogiyu – Brian Bell Homecentre, Lae Patrick Changei – Brian Bell Homecentre, VC Emily Koi – Brian Bell Homecentre ,Lae Oliver Lesley – Brian Bell Homecentre, Lae Pastor Tommy Was – Brian Bell Homecentre, Hagen Alwyn Genou – Brian Bell Homecentre ,Gordons Nellie Sakaiya – Brian Bell Homecentre Gordons Joe Wanpis – Brian Bell Homecentre Hagen Steven Kumul – Brian Bell Homecentre Goroka

The Chief Executive Officer for Brian Bell, Cameron Mackeller was pleased to announce the winners, adding that Brian Bell was delighted to give back to its customers.

“We would like to thank our customers for entering and supporting the campaign over the Christmas period, we’re delighted to be giving back to our customers as much as we can” he said

The competition also included 16 weekly winners from the 8 home centres nationwide, who were gifted K1, 500 gift vouchers respectively in the weeks leading to Christmas last year.

By Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby