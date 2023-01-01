BOEING 767 FLEET BACK TO FULL CAPACITY

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of Air Niugini, Gary Seddon has announced that as of yesterday the Boeing 767 fleet are back in service.

Air Niugini announced that both widebody aircraft grounded for unscheduled maintenance in June and July. One aircraft, P2-PXV (Victor) required an engine cowling replacement. And the other, P2-PXW (Whiskey) required a whole engine change. The change of an engine is a major undertaking and testing was thorough before the aircraft was released back in to service.

Whiskey will return to service on Wednesday 26th July after all maintenance works and extensive testing were completed in Brisbane, Australia.

Air Niugini recently signed orders to introduce the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as the future wide body aircraft to deliver and expand medium to long haul elements of its international schedule.

“Though we are excited about our future, we are equally excited about finally restoring our fleet to its full capacity,” said Mr. Seddon.