NAC introduce touchless scanners

Share the News











The National Airports Corporation has introduced the Touchless Infrared Thermo Scanners and Automatic Hand Sanitizers at all Airports to support the Niupla Pasin or New Normal for airport operations as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These Scanners have been set up at entrances to the Port Moresby International Airport’s Domestic and International Terminals and will be included also at all Regional Airports soon.

NAC recently procured 48 sets of the Touchless Infrared Thermo Scanners and Automatic Hand Sanitizers valued at over K50, 000, reinforcing NAC’s efforts to safeguard the airport community, NAC employees and passengers and provide better experiences at airports.

Along with the Touchless Infrared Thermo Scanners and Automatic Hand Sanitizers, NAC also procured over K40, 000 worth of facemasks, hand gloves and hand sanitizers (liquid gel) for their employees at all its airports.