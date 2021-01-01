32 C
Port Moresby
February 26, 2021

Awareness News Papua New Guinea Tech

NAC introduce touchless scanners

by EMTV Online175
Share the News

The National Airports Corporation has introduced the Touchless Infrared Thermo Scanners and Automatic Hand Sanitizers at all Airports to support the Niupla Pasin or New Normal for airport operations as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

These Scanners have been set up at entrances to the Port Moresby International Airport’s Domestic and International Terminals and will be included also at all Regional Airports soon.

NAC recently procured 48 sets of the Touchless Infrared Thermo Scanners and Automatic Hand Sanitizers valued at over K50, 000, reinforcing NAC’s efforts to safeguard the airport community, NAC employees and passengers and provide better experiences at airports.

Along with the Touchless Infrared Thermo Scanners and Automatic Hand Sanitizers, NAC also procured over K40, 000 worth of facemasks, hand gloves and hand sanitizers (liquid gel) for their employees at all its airports.

EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Scientific Research Hindered

EMTV Online

Motu Koita’s petitions Government: Give backLand

EMTV Online

SP On Board To Sponsor Westpac’s WOW Awards

EMTV Online
error: Content is protected !!