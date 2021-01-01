Niupower launch ‘Get Into Rugby’ program in Porebada

Share the News











PNG’s gas power company Niupower Limited Launched World Rugby’s “Get Into Rugby” program for schools in the surrounding areas of its location.

These are the five PNG LNG Impact areas of Hiri West LLG, in the central Province on the outskirts of Port Moresby.

The program was launched in Porebada village at Porebada Primary School on Wednesday (February 24) and will run for eight weeks.

Niupower’s External Affairs Manager, Wellington Bellawa was present to launch the program for Porebada and presented tag rugby kits to the school.

Porebada Primary School Elementary pupils during the GIR launch.

He said the program is part of Niupower Limited’s community investment program that is aimed at partnering with communities to deliver projects under education, vegetable farming, skills training for women, sports, churches, clean water and sanitation and health.

“This year we are partnering with PNG Rugby (Union) to introduce this rugby skills to schools in the five communities,” Bellawa said.

Niupower CEO, Michael Uiari expressed Niupower’s delight in launching the GIR program for schools in the project impact areas.

“Apart from the skills we will impart through GIR, we hope to promote our core values: Inherent in everything we do are our values of Integrity, Respect, Solidarity, Passion and Discipline,” said Uiari.

Porebada Primary School Elementary pupils during the GIR launch.

Similar launches are scheduled to take place in Boera, Papa, Lealea and Kido villages next week.

PNG Rugby Union Program Manager Sailosi Druma said PNGRU was excited to bring GIR to the Hiri West schools.

“With NiuPower’s participation, we hope to complete the program in the next two months. The first eight weeks will see the TRY stage of the program where the participants will learn the different aspects of the game.

Druma said, at the end of the GIR program in eight weeks time, a festival will be staged for these schools to showcase skills learned through this program.

“It is a holistic approach with skills sessions and emphasis on the five values of rugby – Discipline, Respect, Integrity, Passion and Solidarity.”

Druma added that the biggest outcome for PNGRU is mass participation and to grow the game in Hiri West.

***Pictures courtesy of NiuPower Limited***