MEDICAL EQUIPTMENTS RECEIVED

A team of medical specialists from the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing medical university in China has donated minimal invasive surgery equipment worth K300, 000 to the Port Moresby General Hospital.

This medical equipment will assist the Port Moresby General Hospital medical specialists to carry out minimal invasive procedures on patients.

According to the CEO for Port Moresby General Hospital Dr Paki Molumi, Port Moresby General Hospital has a long-standing relationship with the Chongqing University for more than 20 years.

This partnership has also enabled the government of China to support and up skill the POMGEN medical specialists.

In addition, through this partnership, the Minimal Invasive Surgery was established.

Dr Molumi explains the meaning of Minimal Invasive Surgery.

“Ait is a type of surgery that involves smaller incisions and shorter recovery time.”

“For patients who require surgery, especially those who are obese, have chronic pain, or are elderly. Also known as laparoscopic or keyhole procedures”.

CEO Molumi further stressed, that under this partnership which they have renewed this year, a total of 28 nurses in POMGEN have travelled to Chongqing University to undergo training.

Vice President of First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing medical university Ming Xiao said, this partnership has also enabled medical specialists from the Chongquing University to come and work in PNG to provide their medical services.

He hopes, this corporation will help the local doctors improve their skills and also benefit the local people.