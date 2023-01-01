FISH FARM EXPANSION

By Samuel Raitano

Anjo Trinity Fish Farm at Konapul village in Imbongu District of Southern Highlands Province is growing from strength to strength.

The Tilapia fish farm is now seeing expansion being done to the ponds.

Anjo Trinity Fish Farm which is one of the largest in-land fish farms in the Highlands region has been hosting five huge ponds that hold more than a hundred thousand fish in total.

According to the owner, James Anjo, work is being done to expand the size of the existing ponds.

At the same time, proper cementing is being done around the walls to maintain the water level.

With help from National Fisheries Authority, Anjo said he is still working on his dream to one day produce 10 tonnes of fish each month.

It is understood that despite proposals submitted to the District Development Authority and Provincial Government, their responses have been slow, but this does not discourage Anjo and his group of youths who are working daily to improve the project.

He said the youths have been working tirelessly to help expand the ponds in order to increase production.

Customers including business houses have been showing up at the fish farm, and the prospect of striking deals with shops in Mt Hagen city, Mendi and Ialibu towns was there but there was much to do in terms of adequate supply of fish feed.

Lack of adequate funding was the main problem at present.

However, Anjo is determined to take one day at a time and to leave a legacy for the young generation to carry on.