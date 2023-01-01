IMPACTING COMMUNITIES

By Sharon Engnui

Known for his popularity as the lead singer in Wame Blood, Johny Yawari a local from the LNG impacted community in Kutubu Southern Highlands Province has revealed major impact projects delivered to the LNG impacted communities located within Kutubu in Southern Highlands Province and challenged the government to come on board.

In an exclusive interview with EMTV recently in Port Moresby, Yawari revealed that he remains focused on leaving no child behind and ensuring that every person has access to quality basic services such as health and education.

Entrusted by MRDC the Foe Association under the leadership of Mr. Yawari as the Chairman have delivered a number of services to the communities.

For Mr. Yawari, it is all about giving back to the community.

“It’s about giving back to the community and I feel happy doing that,” he expressed.

Regardless of the fact that Kutubu is the country’s first oil project discovered since 1986 lack of access to quality basic services remain a challenge to date.

Mr. Yawari expressed that access of basic services is still a challenge for the community, especially education with many of the schools having rundown facilities and children having to paddle on canoes to attend schools.

He said that the association by far had stepped in to assist with building classrooms and several staff houses in various schools in the area and are set to open a four-in-one steel project classroom at the cost of about K1.5 million next month, as they await some approvals from the department of works.