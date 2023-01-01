LAE CITY FC GETS NEW UNIFORM

By Bradley Mariori

Lae MP and Deputy Prime Minister, John Rosso has presented the Lae City Football Club with new sets of uniform sponsored by the Lae City Authority recently.

When presenting the uniforms, Rosso said since coming on board at the start of this season, LCA has ensured that they support the interest of the soccer talents and provided funding and management to the team.

He said Lae City FC comprises of players from Lae who had represented the city both domestically as champion team and abroad in the OFC Champions League and the PNG Kapuls team.

Rosso thanked Ian Chow and the Lae Biscuit Company who had sponsored the team in the previous years.

He said Lae and Morobe is the home of soccer and they are looking at building a stadium for soccer in the near future.

He wishes Lae City FC players; coaching staff and management all the best in their remaining games of this season and may they continue to be Lae’s sporting ambassadors in promoting the city and its vision for a better Lae.

Rosso said they are also supporting Lae City Dwellers FC in the NPSL and other sporting codes who are promoting a better, healthier and a safer Lae for everyone.

Meanwhile, Rosso spoke to the Minister for Sports Don Polye to give LCA management rights to the Sir Ignatius Kilage stadium (not ownership) which belongs to the PNG Sports Foundation.

Rosso said LCA will manage and maintain the stadium to an acceptable standard as it has been deteriorated rapidly due to lack of maintenance. It will be managed by LCA to be used by the people of Lae.