KIUNGA DISTRICT HOSPITAL IN NEED OF MEDICINE

By Jim John

Basic pain killers at the Kiunga District Hospital in North Fly District of Western Province has gone out of stock since June this year.

This essential medicine include Artemether injection and tablets, Premaquine, Panadol, Antimalarial among others.

Currently, health workers are treating patients with few medicines available at the dispensary room.

A reliable source at the hospital told this news room that the clinical services at the Kiunga District Hospital continues as normal but in the last eight months had been facing shortages of medicine.

It is understood that some of the medicine supplies for the hospital are on shipment to Kiunga but how soon it will reach the hospital is still a concern for most health workers as some patients have been turned away due to no medicine.

Over 100 patients are treated on a daily basis and this ongoing issue has resulted in some patients buying their own medicines at the pharmacies and private clinics in Kiunga town.

Residents in Kiunga have raised their concerns that this should not be happening in town where government run hospital must always delivery quality health services to patients.

A concern parent, Patoro Ako whose 3 year old child diagnosed with fever few weeks ago was supposed to get Mala-1 supplies for his child at the hospital but was advised that there was no Antimalarial.

He said since Independence in 1975 till today, there is no high quality hospital built in Kiunga and Western Province to serve the people, therefore all leaders, stakeholders and development partners must work together to improve health facilities in Western Province.

“Enough of misusing the money which are supposed to be used for improving the Kiunga District Hospital. Our people are dying because there is no proper medical equipment and medicines for patients at the hospital. Money is not a problem but it is those who are in authority to prioritize such services,” Ako said.

Mr Ako said patients are always in need of high standard health facilities where they can get their treatment.

He added that all facilities in North Fly especially Ningerum, Rumginae and Kiunga need massive improvement so that people from rural villages can get proper medical treatment.

Last month, the North Fly Health Management team told this newsroom that financial constraints have been the major hindrance to the delivery of health services and improvement on health facilities in North Fly District.

Despite all these issues, health workers are continuing to treat the patients at the hospital.