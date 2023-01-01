PORT MORESBY GENERAL HOSPITAL FUNDING

Minister of state and Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko is in Indonesia now assisting the Prime Minister Marape to facilitate the K60 million funding commitment from the Government of Republic of Indonesia for the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Last week during the swearing in of the Operation Open Heart (OOH) Foundation board members at the Port Moresby General Hospital, Minister Tkatchenko announced the funding commitment.

““We secured K60 million for Port Moresby General Hospital on different projects. They are going to be rolling them out very shortly as per the Port Moresby General Hospital’s requirements, and we are very happy to facilitate that with Prime Minister Marape with the team confirming and formalizing that in the next couple of weeks coming from Jakarta to look at Port Moresby General Hospital and what needs to be done and secured; we look forward to that outcome,” Tkatchenko said.

As the Patron of the OOH Foundation, Minister Tkatchenko, said this organization will become bigger and better in the future.

“We have a lot to look forward to, lot of things to do, a lot of money to raise and my role in government as your patron is also to help secure that.”

“Just like the fundraising we held recently with Daryl Braithwaite and all the efforts there which help raise a lot of needed money for this very worthy cause.”

Minister Tkatchenko encouraged the board members, including medical team of doctors and staff that it was not a mistake to be on the board as their dedication, passion and hard work was the basis for their appointments.

He said Prime Minister Marape and Health Minister Dr. Lino Tom are impressed with their achievement so far and encourage them to continue and become better in the future.