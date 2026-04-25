K100,000.00 FOR BOUGAINVILLE DISASTER RELIEF

Minister for Bougainville Affairs and the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB) Manasseh Makiba (left) presents a cheque for K100,000.00 to ABG SOE Kenneth Nanei. Picture curtesy of NCOBA

media.

The minister for Bougainville Affairs and the National Gaming Control Board (NGCB), Manasseh Makiba, has presented a cheque for K100,000.00 to support disaster relief efforts in Bougainville.

“I am pleased to announce, under the direction of the Prime Minister, James Marape, that our office has committed K100,000.00 to assist the communities affected by Cyclone Maila. I extend my deepest sympathies to those impacted,” said the minister.

Makiba further stated that the NGCB has allocated K1 million to the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) to provide aid to the affected communities through the Bougainville Disaster Committee in collaboration with the National Disaster Office.

Additionally, Makiba noted that the NGCB has committed K1 million to assist communities affected by the cyclone in Milne Bay Province, K1 million for East New Britain, and K300,000.00 for West New Britain. Moreover, K300,000.00 is allocated to New Ireland Province and K300,000.00 to Manus Province. Finally, K300,000.00 will support the communities impacted in Morobe Province.

In total, the National Gaming Control Board has committed K4.2 million to assist provinces affected by the disaster.

“Our thoughts and support are with the people of Bougainville who have been affected by Cyclone Maila. The National Disaster Office will continue to provide the necessary assistance to these communities,” he added.

ABG Chief Secretary and State of Emergency Controller, Mr. Kearneth Nanei, expressed gratitude to the Government of Papua New Guinea and the Minister for Bougainville Affairs for the support of K100,000.00.

He emphasized the severe impact of Cyclone Maila, which has caused significant destruction to homes and livelihoods, resulting in the loss of lives.

The cyclone has led to landslides, damaged infrastructure, and left devastating effects in the region.

“I want to thank the national government for the K1 million commitment from the National Gaming Control Board toward disaster and emergency response in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville. We are coordinating all relief and humanitarian supplies coming from the command center to the regional operations in Central, South, and North Bougainville,” Nanei concluded.