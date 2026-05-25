National Capital Dirtsict governor, Powes Parkop acknowledges the families of the two deceased during the Hanuabada incident as the Police gets re-introduced into Hanuabada village.

Speaking during a reconciliation ceremony yesterday at Hanubada, Parkop said nothing done will bring back lives and mend the wound that is left in the hearts of the immediate families of the two locals that were killed and one badly wounded by police in 2014.

“People have expressed themselves, in 10 years they have to self-imposed a no-go zone. That is the expression of the people. That is a huge lose to the families, clans and communities and so they have expressed it this way. I thank the police for respecting it until today.

“We have given out respect to the communities and to the immediate families who have suffered lose. I am happy that we are here now so we can move forward,” Parkop said.

“I would like to announced that in terms of finance we have already given some token to the immediate families for the lose and injured. This food and money can never compensate the lose of life. It is only s token to help us reconcile.”

He said the new journey into a better future to bring back what the “golden village” Hanuaba is known for. He added that moving forward peace and good order should be the priority for everyone.

That requires working together with the police, church elders and the village court and peace keeping officers to protect lives.

“Life is a sacred thing, it is a gift god has given,” Parkop added.

He said NCDC is working tirelessly to curb the increase law and order in the city and all residents must work together to achieve a safer city for all.

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