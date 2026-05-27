NATIONAL COURT ORDERS CEASEFIRE IN KANDEP

Following a National Court order in Wabag for a ceasefire in Kandep amid tribal fighting, warring tribes have been directed by the Enga Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent, Steven Harris to immediately surrender their weapons.

PPC Harris confirmed that the National Court of Justice at Wabag has issued ceasefire orders in relation to tribal fighting in the Kandep District of Enga Province.

PPC said the orders, made under Section 57 of the Constitution of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea (HROI No. 04 of 2026), were issued by Justice Graham Ellis on 26 May 2026.

He explained that the Court has ordered an immediate ceasefire binding on all members of the Semina clan and the Tual/Tupal clan. The orders require every member of both clans to lay down all weapons, cease all hostile engagement, cease provocative behaviour including on social media, not trespass across traditional land boundaries, not disturb public roads, and submit to the direction of the Police.

“Both clan leaders appeared before the Court today and have been served with the orders. They are required to communicate the ceasefire to their respective clans immediately.

“The Court has further directed that a Peace Agreement between the two clans be prepared and finalised within fourteen days, by 9 June 2026,” PPC Harris said.

PPC Harris further confirmed that the members of the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) and the Papua New Guinea Defence Force elements are deployed in the Kandep area with a mandate to enforce the Court’s orders and the criminal law proactively.

“I promised that the Rule of Law would prevail when I commenced as your Provincial Police Commander. These orders carry the full authority of the National Court – breach is contempt of court and I call on every member of both clans to lay down their weapons immediately and to cooperate with Police and with the mediation process.

“The Police Station Commander in Kandep will make appropriate arrangements to receive firearms. Kandep has suffered enough. The law is now firmly engaged and we will enforce it.

“Any person who breaches the Court’s orders will be arrested and brought before the National Court at Wabag, and where crimes are committed, prosecuted for those,” PPC Harris said, adding that the police would not hesitate to act.

PPC Harris urged the members of the public with information relevant to this operation to contact Kandep Police Station or Wabag Police Station.