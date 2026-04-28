UK SUPPORT COMMUNITIES IN MILNE BAY PROVINCE AFFECTED BY TROPICAL CYCLONE MAILA

The British High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, His Excellency Paul Eastwood, visited Milne Bay Province recently as part of the UK’s support for communities affected by Tropical Cyclone Maila.

His Excellency Paul Eastwood said, “communities in Milne Bay have suffered tremendously from Tropical Cyclone Maila, alongside those in Bougainville and New Britain, and I extend my deepest sympathies to everyone who has been affected. I am pleased that the UK, working closely with Australia as a key humanitarian partner, has been able to support relief official operations.”

He said his visit and discussions are an important opportunity to better understand the impacts of the cyclone and how the UK and international partners can continue to support the response.

“I would like to thank local leaders and authorities for their commitment and leadership and Australia for its partnership. The UK is also contributing to relief efforts through its longstanding support to the IFRC’s Disaster Response Emergency Fund (DREF).” H.E Eastwood said.

“IFRC recently approved an allocation of CHF 250,000 for relief operations in PNG following Tropical Cyclone Maila. The UK is proud to be a contributor to this life-saving humanitarian fund. Supporting the IFRC’s Disaster Emergency Fund means we can channel funding quickly to local humanitarian responders when a crisis hits.” His Excellency said.

According to BHC, the supplies comprising hygiene kits and rice, were delivered by the Australian Defence Force alongside a further delivery of relief items from Australia through their global humanitarian partnership with the UK.

The visit also provided an opportunity to hear firsthand from local authorities about priority needs and challenges, especially in reaching isolated communities.

Milne Bay, along with Bougainville and parts of New Britain, has suffered significant damage from the cyclone. Early reports suggested that many communities have been affected, and there is immediate need of humanitarian assistance, especially in remote island and coastal communities across Milne Bay.