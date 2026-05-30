DWU ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH STUDENTS MARK WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY WITH AWARENESS PROGRAM

Environmental Health students of Divine Word University marked World Environment Day with a climate change awareness program across Madang yesterday, despite the global observance officially falling on June 5th.



According to the President of the Environmental Health Department, Chernelle Maino, the department collectively decided to conduct their planned activities on May 29 due to examination schedules.



Maino described the event as a milestone achievement for the department, saying it was the first time the Environmental Health Department had the privilege of celebrating World Environment Day through such an organized initiative.



The day began with a convoy around Madang town, where selected students shared messages about World Environment Day, this year’s theme, and its significance to the environment and communities.



Following the convoy, students were divided into groups and allocated to different primary schools, including Lutheran Day Primary School, Kusbau Primary School, and Holy Spirit Primary School.



During the school visits, students conducted awareness sessions focusing on climate change, its impacts on the environment, and practical actions communities can take to reduce its negative effects.



The 2026 World Environment Day theme, “Inspired by Nature, for Climate, for Our Future,” guided the activities, with students aiming to spread awareness among both the general public and school children.



Maino said the theme carries great significance for Madang Province, where visible signs of climate change are already affecting communities, particularly along coastal areas.



“We see rising sea levels and in some parts of the North Coast Road, shorelines have been washed away, forcing roads to be moved further inland,” she said.



She stressed that one of the key focuses of the awareness program was helping people understand that climate change is strongly influenced by human behavior and practices.



“The aim is for people to realize that everyone has a role to play in reducing actions that contribute to climate change and instead become part of positive change,” Maino said.



As part of the presentations, first and second-year students performed educational skits alongside oral presentations, while third and fourth-year students delivered oral presentations to students in the schools.



To encourage participation and assess understanding, Environmental Health students engaged school children through question-and-answer sessions and distributed prizes.



Maino encouraged the public, especially young people, to actively contribute to protecting the environment by reducing waste, planting trees, and using renewable energy such as solar power.



“We determine the future. I encourage the younger generation especially to be part of this change and contribute positively to reducing the impacts of climate change,” she said.





