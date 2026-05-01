NIP COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY CYCLONE MAILA RECEIVE RELIEF SUPPLIES

New Ireland Governor Byron Chan has committed K1 million to urgently restore disaster-affected bridges and roads in Namatanai, as the Provincial Government intensifies its response to the devastation caused by Category Four Cyclone Maila.

Chan said the funding will be prioritized for the critical infrastructure, including temporary access solutions such as the Kanapit Bridge, which was washed away during the cyclone adding that Immediate works funded by the New Ireland Provincial Government have already restored limited access for light vehicles, with further upgrades planned.

He said at the same time, the province has rolled out K500,000 worth of relief supplies to affected communities across both Kavieng and Namatanai districts. The relief package, supported by the Department of Defence, includes K200,000 each in food supplies for both districts, alongside K100,000 in hardware materials.

“So far, affected wards in Lavongai LLG have received three full loads of relief supplies, marking the first completed phase of distribution. Relief efforts are continuing in Sentral LLG, while Tikana LLG is scheduled to commence shortly. In Namatanai, wards 1 to 6, along with Labur and Rabaen villages along the West Coast, have already received assistance,” Governor Chan said.

Governor Chan has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to supporting all affected communities, acknowledging the widespread impact of the disaster.

“New Ireland is not alone. Like many coastal parts of Papua New Guinea, we have felt the full force of Cyclone Maila. It is our responsibility as a government to stand with our people and provide support when it is needed most,” he said.

He said the Provincial Government continues to prioritize both immediate relief and long-term recovery efforts to restore normalcy across the province.

Relief distribution is already underway, with each affected ward receiving approximately K3,200 worth of essential food items, including rice, tinned fish, sugar, biscuits, and noodles. Additional support such as canvases, cooking utensils, and water rations are also being distributed to assist families displaced or impacted by the cyclone.

Fuel support has also been provided by the Governor’s Office to ensure efficient transportation and delivery of supplies to remote and hard-hit areas.