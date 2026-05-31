SportsCricket

DOUBLE CELEBRATIONS FOR PNG LEWAS IN THE 2026 SP SPORTS AWARDS NIGHT

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 12 minutes ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Carbine President Reg Monagi handing over Team of Year Award- sponsored by Carbine to PNG Lewas' Captain Brenda Tau, last night during the SP Sports Awards.- Picture supplied.

Cricket Papua New Guinea is celebrating the national women’s cricket team for being recognised in the 2026 SP Sports Awards.

PNG Lewas was named the Team of the Year  last night in recognition of an outstanding 2025 campaign.

The national women’s team establish itself as one of the leading emerging team in the international women’s cricket last year. Dominating the regional competition by winning the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Championship, securing qualification opportunities and strengthening their standings in the region. They also claimed the inaugural PacificAus Sports Cricket Invitational title, further demonstrating their consistency and growing competitiveness on the international stage.

PNG Lewas Head Coach for seven years, Mahuru Dai, who also celebrated his 42 birthday on this award date, credited the players for the team’s success.

“Today’s award is the best birthday present. As a coach, this is a big achievement. Credit goes to our players who have done a huge job throughout the year. Their hard work, commitment and belief in each other have made this possible,” Dai said.

He also thanked the supporters, partners, Cricket PNG and the media. Cricket PNG Board Chairman Michael Harrison extended his congratulations to the players, coaching staff, support personnel, and everyone involved.

“This award is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by the PNG Lewas throughout an exceptional year. I know, they have inspired young girls across PNG and continue to raise the profile of women’s cricket both nationally and internationally.”

Adding to these achievements, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the PNG Lewas One Day International (ODI) status for the 2025–2029 cycle, a significant milestone that confirms their place among the world’s developing elite women’s cricket nations.

The team also produced several historic performances throughout the year, recording memorable victories against higher-ranked opponents, including Thailand and the Netherlands, showcasing the depth of talent, determination, and progress within the squad.

The recognition at the SP Sports Awards highlights not only the team’s achievements on the field but also their role as ambassadors for women’s sport in PNG.

As the Lewas continue their journey towards future ICC events and international competitions, the award serves as another milestone in what has become one of the most successful periods in the history of women’s cricket in PNG.

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 12 minutes ago
0 3 2 minutes read
Photo of Charlie Dumavi

Charlie Dumavi

Related Articles

PNG MEDIA DELEGATION IN AUSTRALIA TO REPORT ON THE NRL

47 minutes ago

PNGRFL WOMEN’S COMPETITION GEARS UP FOR BIG SEASON 2026

22 hours ago

HEKARI FOOTBALL ACADEMY PAVING WAY FOR PNG FOOTBALL TALENTS

1 week ago

PNG CHIEFS SET TO ANNOUNCE ANOTHER SIGNING

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2026 EMTV All rights reserved.  |  Your Nambawan To Watch
Back to top button