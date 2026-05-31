DOUBLE CELEBRATIONS FOR PNG LEWAS IN THE 2026 SP SPORTS AWARDS NIGHT

Cricket Papua New Guinea is celebrating the national women’s cricket team for being recognised in the 2026 SP Sports Awards.

PNG Lewas was named the Team of the Year last night in recognition of an outstanding 2025 campaign.

The national women’s team establish itself as one of the leading emerging team in the international women’s cricket last year. Dominating the regional competition by winning the 2025 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific (EAP) Championship, securing qualification opportunities and strengthening their standings in the region. They also claimed the inaugural PacificAus Sports Cricket Invitational title, further demonstrating their consistency and growing competitiveness on the international stage.

PNG Lewas Head Coach for seven years, Mahuru Dai, who also celebrated his 42 birthday on this award date, credited the players for the team’s success.

“Today’s award is the best birthday present. As a coach, this is a big achievement. Credit goes to our players who have done a huge job throughout the year. Their hard work, commitment and belief in each other have made this possible,” Dai said.

He also thanked the supporters, partners, Cricket PNG and the media. Cricket PNG Board Chairman Michael Harrison extended his congratulations to the players, coaching staff, support personnel, and everyone involved.

“This award is a reflection of the dedication and resilience shown by the PNG Lewas throughout an exceptional year. I know, they have inspired young girls across PNG and continue to raise the profile of women’s cricket both nationally and internationally.”

Adding to these achievements, the International Cricket Council (ICC) awarded the PNG Lewas One Day International (ODI) status for the 2025–2029 cycle, a significant milestone that confirms their place among the world’s developing elite women’s cricket nations.

The team also produced several historic performances throughout the year, recording memorable victories against higher-ranked opponents, including Thailand and the Netherlands, showcasing the depth of talent, determination, and progress within the squad.

The recognition at the SP Sports Awards highlights not only the team’s achievements on the field but also their role as ambassadors for women’s sport in PNG.

As the Lewas continue their journey towards future ICC events and international competitions, the award serves as another milestone in what has become one of the most successful periods in the history of women’s cricket in PNG.