STRENGTHENING INTERNAL AUDIT CAPACITY IN PHA’S

Representatives from 21 Provincial Health Authorities and the Bougainville Department of Health and the Autonomous Bougainville Government gathered for a a four-day Internal Audit training in Port Moresby recently.

This is part of a major step towards increasing financial accountability and governance at provincial health authorities.

National Department of Health Chief Internal Auditor Miriam Yupanga expressed optimism, noting that strong internal audit functions are widely recognised as are key drivers of improved public financial management, transparency, and accountability.

“From this training, I expect improvements in compliance, particularly in reporting, as well as in the overall adherence of PHAs to financial management and reporting requirements,” she commented.

She explained that in the provinces where formal Internal Audit roles are not yet established, officers performing similar functions have been nominated to participate.

Yupanga said there has also been significant interest from PHA Chief Executive Officers and Directors, many of whom are expected to engage in future sessions, further highlighting the importance of establishing functional Internal Audit units across the health system.

Deputy Health Secretary for Public Health, Ken Wai noted the critical role that strengthens internal audit functions play in improving governance, reinforcing accountability, and promoting sound financial management across PHAs and other government agencies.

“By strengthening internal controls, we ensure that every kina intended for healthcare reaches the frontline. This training is designed to equip you with the technical tools needed to strengthen those controls shifting from mere compliance toward proactive risk management. Additionally, it aims to enhance governance, ensuring that our PHAs operate with transparency, accountability and integrity.”

The workshop designed to enhance accountability, governance, and financial oversight across Provincial Health Authorities (PHAs) in Papua New Guinea, the training strengthens internal audit capacity, supporting informed decision-making across the health system.

As part of the Accelerated Immunisation Health Systems Strengthening Program, Phase 2 (AIHSS2), and supported by the Governments of Australia and New Zealand and with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the training was delivered by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in collaboration with the National Department of Health (NDOH) and supports broader public financial management reforms led by the Department of Finance under the Public Sector Audit Program (PSAP).