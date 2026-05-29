GOVERNOR CHAN REAFFIRMS ECONOMIC VISION FOLLOWING NEW IRELAND DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BOARD APPOINTMENT

New Ireland Governor Byron Chan has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to driving investment, strengthening provincial business opportunities, and stimulating economic growth through the newly appointed Board of the New Ireland Development Corporation.

Governor Chan made the remarks following the recent swearing-in of the new NIDC Board in Kavieng last month, describing the appointment as a strategic move aimed at repositioning the corporation to become a leading vehicle for economic development and revenue generation in New Ireland Province.

The new board, sworn in by Senior Provincial Magistrate Patricia Tivese and witnessed by Governor Chan, comprises Chairman Christian Tarkap, Directors Robin Pitili and Pius Freeman, and Provincial Administrator Richard Andia serving as Director.

Governor Chan said the Provincial Executive Council’s decision to appoint a new board reflects the Provincial Government’s determination to strengthen governance, improve accountability, and fast-track development initiatives that directly benefit the people of New Ireland.

“The New Ireland Development Corporation is a very important institution for our province. It must serve as an engine for economic growth, investment, and business development that creates real opportunities for our people,” Governor Chan said.

“This new board has been entrusted with a very important responsibility to restore confidence, strengthen operations, and ensure that development projects are implemented effectively and transparently.”

The Governor emphasized that the Provincial Government wants to see greater participation of local communities, farmers, entrepreneurs, and businesses in future economic activities undertaken through the corporation.

“Our focus is not only on major investments, but also on empowering ordinary people through agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and commercial development. We want development that reaches our districts, our LLGs, and our rural communities,” he stated.

Governor Chan welcomed the board’s immediate decision to establish a Technical Project Working Committee comprising technical experts and advisors from Kokonas Industry Koporesen and Coffee Industry Corporation.

The technical committee has been tasked with planning and implementing development projects targeting agriculture and fisheries farmers throughout Kavieng and Namatanai districts across all ten Local Level Governments.

He described the move as timely and necessary, particularly as the province continues to prioritize agriculture and fisheries as key economic drivers.

“Agriculture and fisheries remain the backbone of our rural economy. By supporting our farmers and fishermen with better planning, technical expertise, and investment support, we are building a stronger and more sustainable provincial economy,” he said.

Chairman Christian Tarkap also reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to progressing major development projects previously endorsed by the Provincial Executive Council under the late Julius Chan administration.

The projects include the proposed Malagan Five-Star International Hotel, the Arrow Trading three-storey retail and supermarket complex, the Section 5 Shopping Mall development, and a Joint-Venture Fishing Project.

The governor Chan says these projects remain important components of New Ireland’s broader economic development strategy and are expected to create employment opportunities, attract investment, and stimulate commercial activity within the province.

“We are determined to continue the vision of economic growth and self-reliance for New Ireland. These projects have the potential to transform our provincial economy and create long-term benefits for future generations,” he said.

He further called on stakeholders, investors, and development partners to work collaboratively with the Provincial Government and the NIDC Board to ensure successful implementation of the province’s economic agenda.