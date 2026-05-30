SAGUB’S LONG WALK TO WATER ENDS IN TEARS OF JOY

By Bradley Mariori

For Chief Laemuki Marauntuf Buyam, the sound of clean water flowing from a tap is more than just convenience it is the end of a lifetime struggle.

Now an elderly leader of Sagub hamlet in the Azera Local Level Government LLG area of Markham, Morobe Province, Chief Buyam still vividly remembers the hardships of his youth.

In 1968, as a Grade Seven student at the former Kaiapit High School, he and his people migrated from Wampua village to what is now Sagub.

The move was driven by a growing population and the need to resettle within their traditional land boundaries.

Life in the new settlement was not easy.

“In those days, we walked three to four hours just to find clean water,” Chief Buyam recalled.

“We dug holes along the Mangyang River to collect drinking water.”

That daily struggle shaped the resilience of the community. Over the years, Sagub slowly grew, with families turning to cocoa farming as their main source of income.

Today, despite its small population, the hamlet is economically active operating cocoa fermentaries, running public motor vehicles, and managing small trade stores.

According to the fermenters in the area, they usually supply three tonnes of dry bean cocoa bags to exporters every month.

And they have the potential to expand and venture into exporting cocoa bags directly to overseas.

Recognizing this potential, the MDDA under the chairmanship of District MP who is also the deputy speaker Koni Iguan and his members have resolved and invested in key infrastructure to support the community’s growth.

A feeder road now connects the area to nearby places, while a solar-powered water supply system has transformed daily life.

The project includes 13 major water taps installed across the hamlet, ensuring that clean, safe water is accessible to all households

During the official launch on Monday, emotions ran high. Elderly men and women, who had endured decades of hardship, were seen wiping away tears as water flowed freely for the first time.

For many, it was a moment they never thought they would witness in their lifetime

Chief Buyam stood quietly among his people, reflecting on the journey.

“We worked hard all our lives just to survive,” he said.

“Today, we are seeing change.”

The water system was officially commissioned by District MP accompanied by Chief Executive Officer Willie Pilailo and DDA members marking a significant milestone in the district’s rural development efforts.

For the local hamlet, the project is more than infrastructure it is dignity restored, time saved, and a future made easier for the next generation.

And for Chief Buyam, it is proof that even the longest walk can finally come to an end.