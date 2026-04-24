BUSINESS HOUSES STEP IN AS ENB WAITS ON K5 MILLION FUNDING

By Wasita Royal

Local businesses are backing disaster relief efforts in East New Britain as the province waits for K5 million in national government funding that has yet to arrive.

Disaster Committee Chairman Levi Mano confirmed on Monday that all relief supplies distributed so far have been procured on credit from companies in Kokopo and Rabaul, with no central government funds received to date.

“We have not received any funds from the national government yet,” Mano said in an interview. “All the relief supplies you see out there have been procured on credit from local businesses. The K5 million national allocation remains pending, subject to financial instructions and release under the Financial Management Act. Business houses are filling the gap.”

Mano praised the private sector for stepping in. The ENB Development Corporation has pledged K300,000, while the China PNG Association Incorporated has deposited K201,000 into the ENB Relief Fund.

“Without these businesses, we would have nothing to distribute right now,” he added.

Atlu Mas Construction has provided K100,000 worth of food supplies to affected Baining communities. SP Brewery contributed K10,000 for fuel, and TISA Bank has also provided supplies.

Other agencies that have indicated support include ADRA, the International Organization for Migration, and the Chamber of Resources and Energy.

International assistance has also arrived from New Zealand, flown in by the New Zealand Air Force to Tokua Airport. The supplies are now stored at the Vunapope Diocesan Hall, awaiting distribution.

“The New Zealand Air Force shipment is a welcome boost, but distribution will depend on our assessment teams,” Mano said.

Provincial funds and emergency credit lines are currently sustaining operations, he explained. Road clearing is being funded separately through the infrastructure sector budget.

“Recovery efforts have not yet begun,” Mano said. “They will depend on assessment reports and approval from the National Disaster Centre. A full report on total spending will be released once all credit purchases are settled.”

Mano commended all organisations for their support following Tropical Cyclone Maila.