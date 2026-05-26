National News

GOROKA AIRPORT RE-OPENS FOR NORMAL OPERATIONS

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 7 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read

Goroka Airport re-opened for normal operations after temporary closure yesterday morning.

The National Airports Corporation (NAC) advises that the runway at Goroka Airport in the Eastern Highlands Province is now re-opened and safe for normal operations as of 9:30am this morning. This follows inspections and rectification by PNG Air engineers and removal of the disabled Aircraft from the runway.

NAC temporarily closed the runway yesterday morning when PNG Air’s ATR Aircraft became disabled on the runway after its tyres burst as it was attempting to take off, rendering the runway unsafe for aircraft operations.

NAC thanks the traveling public for your patience and understanding during the temporary runway closure and we also acknowledge the cooperation of PNC Air Management and staff and all stakeholders in clearing the runway.

We assure the traveling public, airline partners, and business community that safety remains our highest priority.

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 7 minutes ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Charlie Dumavi

Charlie Dumavi

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