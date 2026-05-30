K170,000 RELEASED FOR FIRST BATCH OF NEW IRELAND TERTIARY SCHOOL FEES SUBSIDY

The New Ireland Provincial Government has released K170,000 in tertiary school fees subsidy payments for New Ireland students attending institutions throughout Papua New Guinea, marking the first official payout under the reintroduced education subsidy policy of the Chan-Kolivos Government.

The payment covers Semester One of the 2026 academic year and benefits a total of 225 students enrolled in various tertiary institutions nationwide.

New Ireland Governor Byron Chan described the release of funds as the fulfillment of a major commitment made during his election campaign and upon his return to office earlier this year.

Governor Chan said education remains one of the top priorities of his government, emphasizing that the subsidy program is designed to ease the financial burden on parents while investing in the future of New Ireland Province.

“Education is one of the most important investments we can make for our people and our future. This subsidy program is about giving our students an opportunity to pursue their education while helping parents who continue to struggle with the high cost of living and school fees,” Governor Chan said.

The Governor noted that shortly after taking office three months ago, he announced the return of the school fees subsidy policy, describing it as one of the important legacy programs established under the leadership of his late father and former Governor, Sir Julius Chan.

“I made a commitment to our people that we would restore this important support program, and today we are delivering on that promise. This initiative reflects our Government’s commitment to ensuring that no deserving New Ireland student is left behind because of financial hardship,” he stated.

According to a report presented to Governor Chan by the Provincial Subsidy Office, the office remains fully committed to implementing and managing the subsidy rollout under his administration.

The report confirmed that the first batch payment of K170,000 had already been processed earlier this month, subject to applicants meeting all necessary requirements and documentation.

Of the 225 successful applicants, payments are being processed in four separate batches, with the first batch already remitted directly into students’ nominated bank accounts.

The Provincial Subsidy Office further revealed that a total of 715 applications were received for Semester One in 2026. Of these, 265 applications have undergone screening while another 40 remain under processing pending fulfillment of outstanding requirements.

Payments for batches two to four have already been approved and are currently progressing through the funds transfer process to the subsidy trust account before final disbursement to successful recipients.

The subsidy office also confirmed that all necessary administrative procedures and documentation for the remaining batches have been completed to ensure the immediate processing of funds.

Governor Chan said the subsidy initiative demonstrates the Provincial Government’s continued commitment to supporting families and building a stronger future through education.

“The New Ireland Provincial Government shares the responsibility of building a better and educated future for our province. Through sustainable investment in education, we can guarantee a brighter future for our young people and generations to come,” Governor Chan said.

He further encouraged eligible students and parents to prepare for Semester Two applications, which are expected to open in June 2026.

The Chan-Kolivos Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring education remains accessible and affordable for students across New Ireland Province, with leaders describing the subsidy program as a long-term investment in human resource development and provincial growth.