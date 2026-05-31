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PNG MEDIA DELEGATION IN AUSTRALIA TO REPORT ON THE NRL

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 13 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Front left to right: Isaac Liri (NBC PNG), Amanda Ilaitia (EMTV), Robertlyn Kig (The National), Terry Longbut (TV WAN), Back row: Theresa PidiK (FM 100), Rosemarie Botong (PNGFM), Simon Keslep (Post Courier). - Picture supplied.

Senior cohort of Papua New Guinean media representatives are in Australia for a unique International Media Visit focused on the Australia’s National Rugby League.

The visit adds on the excitement of PNG’s entry into the National Rugby League (NRL) competition as it provides a valuable opportunity to deepen participants’ understanding of the NRL ahead of the planed entry of the PNG Chiefs into the competition in 2028.

Participating journalists and news editors will engage with experts from key organizations across the rugby league ecosystem, gaining insight into how the NRL operates and the critical role media plays in the weekly sporting cycle.

Through direct exposure to -Australian media practices, the program will support skills development, enhancing the quality, depth and accuracy of NRL-related reporting.

A key component of the PNG Chiefs initiative — and the broader Pacific Rugby League Partnership (PRLP) — is not only to support PNG’s entry into the NRL, but also to deliver broader social and economic benefits, which will be highlighted throughout the IMV program.

In addition to strengthening professional ties between Australian and PNG media, the visit will equip the delegation with in-depth knowledge and understanding of how the NRL functions, providing access and insight in advance of the Chiefs taking to the pitch in 2028.

Photo of Charlie Dumavi Charlie Dumavi Send an email 13 minutes ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of Charlie Dumavi

Charlie Dumavi

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