Sports

SCAL BACKS LOCAL GOLF TALENT

Photo of Lorraine Jimal Lorraine Jimal Send an email 2 minutes ago
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Southern Cross Assurance Limited (SCAL) is stepping up support for Papua New Guinea’s golfing community, creating pathways to develop local talent.

The locally owned insurance company has renewed its naming rights sponsorship of the National Amateur Golf Championship (NAGC), held in Lae and Port Moresby over the past two years.

The 2026 championship wrapped up at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club after four days of competition. Soti Dinki claimed the men’s title with a gross score of 286, while Margaret Lavaki took out the women’s division with a score of 319.

SCAL Chairman Roxon Undi commended the PNG Golf Association, the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club and participating golfers for delivering a successful tournament. He also confirmed SCAL’s sponsorship will continue for the next three years, with K20,000 contributed to this year’s prize pool.

Last year’s winners, Gideon Tikili and Natalie Mok, topped a field of 118 players, highlighting the growing strength of amateur golf in the country.

Beyond sport, SCAL continues to expand its footprint in Papua New Guinea’s insurance sector, offering services across property, engineering, aviation and marine risks, backed by international partners including Lloyd’s of London.

The company says its investment in golf reflects a broader commitment to community development and supporting emerging talent.

Photo of Lorraine Jimal Lorraine Jimal Send an email 2 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of Lorraine Jimal

Lorraine Jimal

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