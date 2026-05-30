BULOLO ROAD UPGRADE

By Bradley Mariori

Upgrading and repairing of feeder roads in Bulolo District has been ongoing in Buang, Mumeng, Upper Watut and Middle Watut in Morobe Province.

Bulolo MP, Sam Basil Jr says there is a critical need for better access and the Bulolo DDA has committed funding for the construction of a new road leading into Kwasang village in Buang LLG.

He said in Mumeng LLG, work is currently underway in repairing the road from the Bangulum Bridge turnoff to Kapin (Ward 25).

For Upper Watut, Basil Jr said they are upgrading roads from Ward 1 to the Bulolo-Menyamya border.

He said they are also upgrading roads from the Latukatop area, beginning at Golden Pine and extending into Leklu and Latep villages in Middle Watut.

He added that the Bulolo DDA is taking a firm stand regarding infrastructure in their mining areas.

“Leaseholders and developers of small-scale mines cannot benefit from our land while our villagers suffer due to poor road conditions,” Basil Jr said.

“We are actively negotiating with leaseholders and developers in these areas to solicit their support and ensure roads are properly maintained.

“Our priority is to ensure that our villages are safe and directly benefiting from the infrastructure development occurring in their backyards,” he said.