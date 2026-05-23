K120M NATIONAL FISHERIES COLLEGE LAUNCHED IN NEW IRLAND

A ground breaking ceremony for the proposed K120 million worth of National Fisheries College redevelopment, was hosted recently at the waterfront training facility in Kavieng, New Ireland province.

The facility is jointly funded by PNG government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) bringing together staked holders and government heads including locals who use the avenue to raise concerns on the issue of dead fish found in the area.

Speaking at the event, Minister for Fisheries, Jelta Wong revealed that the project includes a fisheries training vessel, wharf upgrade and training facilities and equipment.

Minister for Planning and Implementation, Sir Ano Pala, thanked the people of Japan for their continued assistance valued at USD 63 million or over K 274, 829 since 2006 through grants, infrastructure support, technical corporation and capacity building.

He highlighted that JICA funded K92 million of the redevelopment project while the other K28 million came from the PNG Government.

“This is a 50th Anniversary gift by the people of Japan to the people of PNG signifying friendship and long-standing partnership with NFA built on mutual respect, trust and shared vision over the decades,” Sir Ano said.

Moreover, Ailan Awareness Founder John Aini appealed to Minister Wong to ensure the cause of the ongoing dead fish found in New Irland province affecting local communities along the eastern seaboard is found and answers be given to our people.

“It has been five months and parts of New Ireland are still facing harsh reality on the ground as fish kills in three (3) new locations of Madina, Panafau and Luapul sees an alarming increase by the day,” said Aini.