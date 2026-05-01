MORE RELIEF SUPPLIES NEED IN MILNE BAY PROVINCE

Acting Milne Bay Provincial Administrator, Sharon Mua. Picture supplied.

Milne Bay Provincial Acting Administrator, Sharon Mua is hoping another set of relief supplies will be distributed to affected islands sooner.

She said the category 5 tropical cyclone Maila hit the PNG waters roughly a week ago had merciless destroyed several islands in Milne Bay.

“I’m hoping that within the next month, week, or two weeks time, we should be doing that based on the on-ground assessment reports. For people, especially Budibudi and those that are really affected by the cyclone, we will be doing it within two weeks to a month.” Mua said.

The administrator revealed that, according to on-ground reports from the first assessment team, which travelled via the ship, MV Whiskey Sierra, chattered by the Milne Bay provincial government, the IDA assessment followed the two Papua New Guinea Defence Force (PNGDF) ships that assisted the assessment teams and distributed the relief supplies.

“From the teams that underwent the first initial assessment to affected islands. I have now learned that, what we initially thought was on the island, and the resilience of the people – is something that really stood out, because the whole of government’s approach to the provincial team responds to the island in terms of health,” she said.

She told the media team that the conference held last week, which had all the reports from the assessment teams, which will now navigate the next step for these islands based on the on-ground reports provided.

Mua shared that another lot of relief supplies will be distributed to the affected islands of Milne Bay.

She said food gardens, including houses, have been destroyed severely, and it will surely require years to rebuild from ground zero.